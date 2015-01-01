Your Source for Bajan Content online
We Bring you the best of Bajan Movies, Stage shows, Tv Shows, Documentories etc
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NADIA 'NO FILTER' PHILLIPSThe first installment of Too Talkative a Barbadian Stand up comedy show, showcasing our best up coming acts. Featuring Nadia Phillips, Tito, Fantom Dundeal & Stiffy.
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Snappah Too TalkativeThe first installment of Too Talkative a Barbadian Stand up comedy show, showcasing our best up coming acts. Featuring Snappah, Tito, Fantom Dundeal & Stiffy.
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Rebel Salute , Bob Marley Tribute By Buggy & the fully loaded band along with Snappah Too TalkativeGet Both The Bob marley Tribute and Too Talkative now as a package deal
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Buggy & Fully Loaded Band Doing a Bob Marley Tribute 2015See Buggy & The Fully Loaded band live as they drop their original music as well as some covers of the Late Great Bob Marley in this awesome energetic live tribute.