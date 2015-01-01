Your Source for Bajan Content online
NADIA 'NO FILTER' PHILLIPSThe first installment of Too Talkative a Barbadian Stand up comedy show, showcasing our best up coming acts. Featuring Nadia Phillips, Tito, Fantom Dundeal & Stiffy.
Snappah Too TalkativeThe first installment of Too Talkative a Barbadian Stand up comedy show, showcasing our best up coming acts. Featuring Snappah, Tito, Fantom Dundeal & Stiffy.
Rebel Salute , Bob Marley Tribute By Buggy & the fully loaded band along with Snappah Too TalkativeGet Both The Bob marley Tribute and Too Talkative now as a package deal
Buggy & Fully Loaded Band Doing a Bob Marley Tribute 2015See Buggy & The Fully Loaded band live as they drop their original music as well as some covers of the Late Great Bob Marley in this awesome energetic live tribute.
